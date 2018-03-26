MurderMonday PODAST: Vincennes Student Brook Baker

We do Murder Monday to help bring awareness to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. Because of this organization over 7,000 open cases have been cleared and over 5,800 arrests have been made. And since they aren’t government funded they rely on a fundraiser every year to keep the program going.

And that fundraiser is coming up on Saturday, April 21st. For a fee of $5 per box, you can have confidential documents or electronics destroyed to protect against identity theft and you can also dispose of unused prescription drugs.

For more information on where the event will be held or if you can’t make it and want to make a tax-deductible donation to Crime Stoppers to help keep Indianapolis safe, go to CrimeTips.org

