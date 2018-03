Best Moments From Megan & Sawyer’s White Castle Wedding [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

Megan and Sawyer of Indianapolis, Indiana were the winner’s of White Castle’s 2018 wedding sweepstakes, which awarded them the opportunity to have their wedding held at a local White Castle location in Indy.

The prize package included a beautiful wedding ceremony and reception with cake, flowers, décor, music and White Castle cuisine, including Chicken Rings, Sliders, Fries and Cheese Sticks!

The big day took place this past Saturday with over 25 of their closest friends and family, along with Joe from The Joe & Alex Show, who served as the minister and married the happy couple.

Congrats to Megan and Sawyer! Watch the full video above to share in the bride and groom’s excitement and also be sure to check out the exclusive wedding photo gallery which includes over 50 photos!