2018 Kids’ Choice Awards Pay Tribute To March For Our Lives

The March for Our Lives protests that took place across the world trickled into the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday night.

From actresses Millie Bobby Brown and Zendaya to host and WWE wrestler, John Cena, there was no shortage of celebs talking about the country-wide rallies that called for gun control.

Check out some of the best quotes of the night below:

JOHN CENA

“I know it’s going to be an amazing night, but kids everywhere have already made it an amazing day. So I just want to take a moment to celebrate what kids across the nation accomplished today,” Cena said, as photos and videos from marches across the country played on the set behind him.

“From Washington D.C., Florida, even here in Los Angeles, all over the country, all over the world, kids made their voices heard with the incredible March for Our Lives, and it all happened because you want to make the world a better place,” he said.

“You see, change is only possible when we all work together, and it’s so inspiring to see kids take charge,” Cena continued. “That is the true spirit of Nickelodeon and of course, the Kids Choice Awards. So congratulations, let’s hear it loud and proud for all the kids who made a difference today.”

Millie Bobby Brown

“Thank you so much for this award and to Nickelodeon for bringing us all together. The March for Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and it impacted us all in one way or another. I’m fortunate to be here tonight to receive an award as an actor. I’m so very grateful and I appreciate the love and support of my fans and the opportunity that our show, Stranger Things, has created for me.”

“More than anything, I get to be up here and I’m privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one that I can hopefully use to make a positive difference, and help influence change. There’s an amazing support, love, and kindness in this room right now, and I want to encourage everyone to embrace it and to pass it on.”

“For the angels among us, your spirit lives on, this is for you.”

ZENDAYA

“I just want to say everyone that I marched beside this morning and everybody out there, thank you for what youre doing, and continue to know that your voice is a real thing, and it’s a powerful thing, and it’s a beautiful thing, and you should never let anyone tell you that your age should limit you from actually feeling and doing what you need to do in the world.”

SOURCE: ET Online | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

