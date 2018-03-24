March For Our Lives: Students Will Ask For Gun Law Changes In Indy & DC

On Saturday, March 24th, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets of Washington DC, and around the country, to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today.

As of right now, more than 800 March for Our Lives events are expected to take place on Saturday March 24 at 11 a.m.

In Indy, organizers of the March for Our Lives rally have moved the event inside the Statehouse, where speeches will take place due to weather, according to Fox 59. The Statehouse can hold up to 6,000 people and they hope to pack the building Saturday.

Indy will also have a presence in Washington, DC. According to WTHR, a bus filled with about 50 high school students from Bloomington North and Bloomington South left Bloomington Friday morning to travel to Washington, D.C. for Saturday’s March for Our Lives rally.

SOURCE: Fox 59, WTHR | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: