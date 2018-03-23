Liam Payne Wishes His Son A Happy Birthday With Adorable Instagram Post

Singer Liam Payne took to Instagram on Thursday to wish a very happy 1st birthday to his son, Bear, writing, “Can’t believe my little man is one today, where does the time go? Happy birthday son you’re my world.”

Payne reportedly pushed back his trip to Tokyo so he could help his girlfriend Cheryl Cole celebrate their son turning one.

Cheryl shared her own post about her boy on Twitter, thanking fans for all their kind messages. See her tweet below:

Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes for Bear

🐻 ❤️ have told him he has lots 😁 — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) March 22, 2018

The pair first met in 2010 when the former One Direction member competed on The X-Factor, where Cole was a judge on the competition series at the time, but the two didn’t begin dating until late 2016.

In 2017, Payne and Cole welcomed Bear together.

