Sunshine To Snow This Weekend, Here’s Everything You Need To Know Indy

Most of Indy is enjoying the sun on this wonderful Friday but as we head into the weekend, there are somethings you need to know about the snow we will be getting on Saturday.

According to RTV6, in the next 24 hours, we will go from sunshine to snow. See the breakdown below:

* In the evening, you may notice the clouds increase but most precipitation will not arrive in downtown until after midnight.

* That being said, the wintry weather is expected to arrive overnight.

* As of right now, the Winter Storm Watch begins at 2 AM and has been expanded. It now includes areas along and NE of a Rockville-Nashville-North Vernon line.

* Experts say precipitation may begin as rain, but quickly changes to snow, from there the snow will continue through much of Saturday with 3-6″ (locally higher) possible across Central Indiana and lesser amounts NE and SW. Areas SW of the watch can expect some snow, but mainly a chilly rain.

* By Sunday, the snow should be melting, rather quickly according to RTV6 and the sunshine returns allowing the temperature to climb back into the 40s.

All of this information is provided by RTV6 and reports could change. Look for additional information later today!

SOURCE: RTV6 | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

