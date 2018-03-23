Mario Lopez Got Baptized In The Jordan River; Says “I Believe In Jesus Christ”

“Extra” cohost Mario Lopez was baptized in the Jordan River 10 days before Easter, which falls on April 1. Lopez, who is Catholic, shared videos of the special moment on Thursday via his Twitter account and opened up about the “moving” experience. Lopez said, “We are at the Jordan River where John the Baptist baptized Jesus Christ. I’m about to get baptized. It’s a beautiful day. There’s a really cool Catholic priest that’s gonna do me the honors. And there’s a sermon going on right now. So I’m going to join these fine folks and then, bam! It’s on!” In a second video, Lopez is led into the river by two Catholic priests, one of whom asks him a series of questions, including: “Do you believe in Jesus Christ?” and “Do you intend to serve him all your life?” Lopez answered every question with a firm, “Yes, I do.”

