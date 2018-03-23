The Joe and Alex Show
Former Chief Strategist Of Hillary And Bill Clinton Say They Have An Open Marriage

Bill and Hillary Clinton have “at least a one-way open marriage”… that’s according to the former president’s pollster. Mark Penn, who served as a pollster for Bill Clinton in the 1990s and chief strategist for Hillary’s 2008 presidential campaign talked about the couple’s relationship in his new book. Penn says their open marriage was possibly “not by choice.” He even references Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright’s characters on the hit political drama “House of Cards” where the fictional first couple, Frank and Claire Underwood “have numerous partners including one who sleeps at the White House.”

