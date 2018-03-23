Joe’s Drink of the Week: Irish Coffee

St. Patrick’s Day is over but Joe of The Joe & Alex Show still has the perfect drink for you, if your still in the Irish holiday spirit.

On this week’s episode of Joe’s Drink of the Week, he once again sat down with Eric from the Red Room, where he made the classic but tasty drink “Irish Coffee” which a great drink to have no matter the time of the year.

Watch the full video above and learn how to make your very own Irish Coffee at home and peep the ingredients below!

