Jheri Curl Drake Takes Over The Internet!

Drake is the gift that keeps on giving! Not only does he bless us with classic hits but he also gives us meme worthy content! You remember the jam “Hotline Bling” but that also gave me some lifelong dance moves and enough memes to break your funny bone. Well Drizzy has done it again! This time he teams up with Migos on their track “Walk It, Talk It” which is a hilarious video in itself. But Drake’s jheri curl self has taken over the internet! Here are some of the best memes out right now.

