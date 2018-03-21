NSYNC Getting Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

NSYNC is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that the band will receive a star on April 30. They will be honored like other boy bands have been including Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, New Kids on the Block and New Edition. Guest speakers for the ceremony have not yet been announced. Fans not able to attend the event in person will be able to live-stream the reception, which starts at 11:30 a.m. PT, at walkoffame.com. NSYNC has sold over 30 million records in the US and 42 million more worldwide, charting with a dozen singles and conquering Top 40, dance, Latin, country and R&B charts. The group was nominated for eight Grammys, including record of the year for “Bye Bye Bye” and best pop album for “Celebrity” in 2001.

