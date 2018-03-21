The Garbage
Dating Site For Kanye West Fans Launching Soon; “No Swifties Allowed”

A dating site exclusively for Kanye West fans called Yeezy Dating is expected to launch at the end of this month or in early April. Users will be matched based on their location. Fans can also choose their favorite Kanye albums and songs as a way to get matched up. The man who created the site said it won’t be like Tinder and he is “bringing the dreamers together.” Anyone interested can sign up with their email for “early access” to the service. Below the early access prompt there’s a disclaimer with an asterisk that reads, “Taylor Swift fans are banned from this website,” followed by a little snake emoji at the end.

