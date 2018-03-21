Indy
Home > Indy

Whole Foods’ Downtown Indy Location Is Officially Open

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Whole Foods At Night

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

The Whole Foods in Downtown Indianapolis is officially open for business and they can’t wait for you to visit them at 320 E. Market Street.

The first 500 customers through the door after the 9 a.m. will get a gift card ranging between $5 and $50, with one lucky customer receiving a $500 gift card, according to Indy Star.

Via Indy Star

The store will have a tap room with 20 Indiana beers on tap, a coffee bar, an assortment of Japanese-American mochi ice cream, pizza, a salad bar and a hot foods bar, and more than 100 varieties of cheese. The store alsowill have Amazon lockers.

This is the fifth Whole Foods in the state of Indiana.

SOURCE: Indy Star | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 weeks ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 month ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 2 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 3 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 4 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 4 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 5 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 months ago
10.13.17
Playlist