WWE Medically Clears Daniel Bryan To ‘Return To In-Ring’ Action

WWE officially announced today that Daniel Bryan has been cleared to return to the ring. See WWE’s statement below:

“Following more than two years of extensive evaluations, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition by leading neurosurgeons, neurologists and concussion experts, including Dr. Robert Cantu, Dr. Javier Cárdenas and Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher.

Bryan underwent a full review of his medical history and received comprehensive neurological and physical evaluations independent of WWE. He was cleared by each doctor as well as WWE’s Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Maroon.”

Bryan, who has been teasing his return to the ring for some time, formally retired in February 2016 due to concussion issues. Before retiring, he was the leader of the popular “Yes Movement,” a four-time world champion in WWE and among the most popular characters in professional wrestling worldwide over the past two decades.

Over the past year, he has served as the on-screen general manager of SmackDown Live, as a part of his WWE storyline, while also being featured on E! reality series “Total Bellas” with his wife and former WWE Diva Brie Bella and their daughter Birdie.

That being said, now that Bryan has been cleared, it’s probably only a matter of time before we see him back in the ring.

SOURCE: WWE | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: