sports
Home > Sports

WWE Medically Clears Daniel Bryan To ‘Return To In-Ring’ Action

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

WWE officially announced today that Daniel Bryan has been cleared to return to the ring. See WWE’s statement below:

“Following more than two years of extensive evaluations, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition by leading neurosurgeons, neurologists and concussion experts, including Dr. Robert Cantu, Dr. Javier Cárdenas and Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher.

Bryan underwent a full review of his medical history and received comprehensive neurological and physical evaluations independent of WWE. He was cleared by each doctor as well as WWE’s Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Maroon.”

Bryan, who has been teasing his return to the ring for some time, formally retired in February 2016 due to concussion issues. Before retiring, he was the leader of the popular “Yes Movement,” a four-time world champion in WWE and among the most popular characters in professional wrestling worldwide over the past two decades.

Over the past year, he has served as the on-screen general manager of SmackDown Live, as a part of his WWE storyline, while also being featured on  E! reality series “Total Bellas” with his wife and former WWE Diva Brie Bella and their daughter Birdie.

That being said, now that Bryan has been cleared, it’s probably only a matter of time before we see him back in the ring.

SOURCE: WWE | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 weeks ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 month ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 2 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 3 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 4 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 4 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 5 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 months ago
10.13.17
Playlist