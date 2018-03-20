2018 Lineup For Indy’s Summer Nights Film Series Revealed!

The National Bank of Indianapolis Summer Nights Film Series has just released their movie line-up for 2018.

It all begins June 1st and this year’s film schedules includes fan favorites like Grease 2, Hitch, Akeelah and The Bee, The Dark Knight, The Philadelphia Story, When Harry Met Sally and much more. See the full list below:

Summer Nights 2018 Film Series Schedule

June 1: “The Philadelphia Story” (1940)

Selection from Indy Shorts International Film Festival. Presented with Heartland Film. From July 26-29, Newfields is hosting the first Indy Shorts International by Heartland Film. The Oscar-nominated short films to be shown: “Garden Party” (2017), “Watu Wote: All of Us” (2017), “The Silent Child” (2017), “Sing” (2016) and “La Femme et le TGV” (2016). Aug. 3: “Hitch” (2005)

According to their website, doors open at 7 pm, when you can enjoy a picnic dinner, music, and activities, followed by that night’s movie, which will begin when twilight turns to night (usually 9:30 pm).

As for prices, members can buy tickets for $8, while general public can purchase them for $12 at discovernewfields.org/summernights.

Kids ages 5 and younger are free but need a ticket to enter.

They also invite you to bring chair and blanket, and possibly sunscreen and bug spray. When it comes to refreshments, you can bring your own picnic (with non-alcoholic beverages only) and King David Dogs and Sun King Brewing Company will also be there with franks and craft beers, respectively, to purchase.

Alcohol, pets, candles taller than 12 inches, or knives are not permitted.

