K-Fed Wants More Child Support From Britney Spears

Kevin Federline wants more child support from Britney Spears and is willing to take her to court over it. The “Piece of Me” singer pays her ex over $20,000 a month in child support for their two sons. But sources say K-Fed wants more now that he sees how successful Spears was in Las Vegas, and because he can no longer “keep up” with the life she gives their two sons on weekends. Sources add that Spears and her dad sent a response to his request to his lawyer but Federline flatly rejected it.

