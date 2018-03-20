Millie Bobby Brown Makes More Than Her Male “Stranger Things” Co-Stars

The stars of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” have landed big pay increases for the sci-fi drama’s upcoming third season. The child and adult stars of the series will all make six figures per episode for the coming season. The show’s young male stars are set to make more than $150,000 per episode. Millie Bobby Brown, considered the breakout from the first two seasons, is reportedly earning more than three boys. All four reportedly earned $30,000 per episode for the first two seasons. The two main adult stars, Winona Ryder and David Harbour, are now set to make more than $200,00 per episode.

