Report: Colts Sign Former Lions Tight End Eric Ebron

The Indianapolis Colts made a splash in free agency Monday night when they announced the signing of tight end Eric Ebron.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news on Twitter, noting that the deal could be a two-year deal worth as much as $15 million.

Former Lions’ TE Eric Ebron is signing a two-year deal worth a maximum value of $15 million with the Indianapolis Colts, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2018

Colts now can line up TEs Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle for Andrew Luck. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2018

Ebron was selected by the Detroit Lions with the 10th overall choice in 2014 NFL Draft. He started 37 games and made 186 receptions for 2,070 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Las week, the Lions decided to release the tight end, rather than pay him $8.25 million this upcoming season.

Nevertheless, he is a Indianapolis Colt now and quarterback Andrew Luck will now have two tight end options in Ebron and Jack Doyle, who made 80 receptions for Indianapolis this past season.

Enron spoke about his new home in Indy on a conference call with Indy Star.

Via Indy Star

I fell in love with the coaching staff and I fell in love with the GM,” Ebron said on a conference call shortly after signing his deal. “That’s what kind of pushed the envelope for me to want to be here. Everyone showed love and a lot of support for my game and my family and the things that I wanted to accomplish. It was something I prayed on and I asked for a symbol, a light, and that’s exactly what happened on this visit. It was a no brainer after that.”

