Indianapolis Colts
Home > Indianapolis Colts

Report: Colts Sign Former Lions Tight End Eric Ebron

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Detroit Lions v Cincinnati Bengals

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts made a splash in free agency Monday night when they announced the signing of tight end Eric Ebron.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news on Twitter, noting that the deal could be a two-year deal worth as much as $15 million.

Ebron was selected by the Detroit Lions with the 10th overall choice in 2014 NFL Draft. He started 37 games and made 186 receptions for 2,070 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Las week, the Lions decided to release the tight end, rather than pay him $8.25 million this upcoming season.

Nevertheless, he is a Indianapolis Colt now and quarterback Andrew Luck will now have two tight end options in Ebron and Jack Doyle, who made 80 receptions for Indianapolis this past season.

Enron spoke about his new home in Indy on a conference call with Indy Star.

Via Indy Star

I fell in love with the coaching staff and I fell in love with the GM,” Ebron said on a conference call shortly after signing his deal. “That’s what kind of pushed the envelope for me to want to be here. Everyone showed love and a lot of support for my game and my family and the things that I wanted to accomplish. It was something I prayed on and I asked for a symbol, a light, and that’s exactly what happened on this visit. It was a no brainer after that.”

SOURCE: Twitter, Colts.com, Indy Star | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 weeks ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 month ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 2 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 4 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 4 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 5 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 months ago
10.13.17
Playlist