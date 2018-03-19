Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Iggy Azalea Admits To Burning Nick Young’s Clothes After She Caught Him Cheating [VIDEO]

Iggy gets real about setting all of Swaggy P's clothes on fire

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
GQ Men Of The Year Awards - Pre Black Carpet

Source: Newspix / Getty

You probably remember a couple years back when Iggy Azalea caught her then-fiancé Nick Young cheating on tape, via footage from their home security cameras. After that, her next logical step was to torch his entire closet for revenge.

The Australian rapper talked with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, and admitted that she lit all of Swaggy P’s designer clothes on fire. She says, “I burned a lot, and I threw stuff in the pool too. I started off with water and it just seemed like that didn’t work.”

Iggy explained that before she did the deed, she texted Nick to give him one last chance to save his clothes–she then went on to burn his precious items using the fire pit in their backyard and caught it on tape. She said, “I texted him a video and I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m burning your shit. I don’t know where you’re at, probably with some girl, so I hope you get home quickly because I’m moving on.”

Peep the whole video below to hear the insane story:

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 weeks ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 month ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 2 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 4 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 4 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 5 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 months ago
10.13.17
Playlist