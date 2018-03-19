Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Prince Harry Reportedly Rejects Signing A Prenup Before Marrying Meghan Markle

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Engagement

Source: Handout / Getty

Prince Harry believes in his relationship with Meghan Markle so much, he’s reportedly rejected the idea of having a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage.

A source allegedly told TheDailyMail, “He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything.”

Harry is following in the footsteps of his older brother William, who also refused to sign a prenup.

The royal couple plan on getting married in May. In case you missed it, invited guests include Obama, Elton John and no invite for our current commander in chief, Trump.

RELATE STORIES:

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 weeks ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 month ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 2 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 4 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 4 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 5 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 months ago
10.13.17
Playlist