Drake Says He Doesn’t Eat Animals Anymore, PETA Says ‘Stop Wearing Them,’ Too!

PETA commends Drizzy on taking a step forward, but says there's more to be done on his end.

radionowindy Staff
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk/AMA2016 / Getty

PETA is getting in on the action after Drake made headlines for switching up his diet and going vegetarian. The animal rights group is not only requesting that OVO’s frontman take things a step further by dissolving his relationship with Canada Goose, they sent him a gift basket full of “Passionfruit” and other vegan treats.

Things got spicy in the letter from PETA to the 6 God, sent to Global Grind via press release. It reads as follows:

“Dear Drake,

We’re so happy that your animal-friendly eating is making headlines, and we wanted to send you a little something to ensure that you take care and thrive forever with a healthy, compassionate plant-based lifestyle.

As you likely know, by ditching meat, you’re helping to reduce your risk of suffering from cancer, obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. And going meat-free can give you more energy and even prolong your life expectancy. It’s also good for the environment and, of course, spares animals being tortured and killed for your taste buds. Since you’ve made the great, kind, and forward-thinking choice not to eat animals, please, please, please, take one more step: Stop wearing them, and end October’s Very Own’s partnership with cruel company Canada Goose immediately.

Canada Goose touts a fake love for the environment yet kills ducks and geese for their down and uses painful steel traps to catch wild coyotes—who pray to make it back in one piece to their families but instead suffer and are killed in horrible ways so that their fur can go around someone’s neck. This senseless violence for the sake of a jacket is definitely not part of God’s Plan.

Please, find your heart, because fur is over and animals need your love. And please enjoy this basket of passionfruit, Beyond Burgers, and other vegan goodies—we promise that they’ll be the best you’ve ever had.

With hope,

Andrew Bernstein and the PETA Team”

