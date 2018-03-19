Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Fifth Harmony Announces They’re Going On Hiatus To ‘Pursue Solo Endeavors’

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Teen Choice Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Fifth Harmony is taking an indefinite hiatus six years after being formed on The X Factor.

The group members, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jaureguiannounced the news via Twitter on Monday. See their statement below:

Based on their statement above, their decision has a lot to do with them wanting to pursue their own “solo endeavors,” with the hope that once they grow and gain new experiences, they can possibly come back together.

Over the last few months, all of the girls have participated in other things outside the group. Normani recently released her single “Love Lies” with Khalid and was featured on Dancing with the Stars. Dinah Jane released “Boom Boom” with RedOne, Daddy Yankee and French Montana. While Lauren released “All Night” with Steve Aoki and Ally dropped “Perfect” with Topic.

This hiatus announcement also comes more than a year after Camila Cabello quit the group for her own solo career.

Nevertheless, the group also stated that despite this hiatus announcement, they will follow through with their upcoming shows and that they look forward to hitting the stage for their fans.

One thing’s for sure, Fifth Harmony will be missed by their loyal fans, the Harmonizers.

SOURCE: Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 weeks ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 month ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 2 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 4 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 4 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 5 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 months ago
10.13.17
Playlist