Fifth Harmony Announces They’re Going On Hiatus To ‘Pursue Solo Endeavors’

Fifth Harmony is taking an indefinite hiatus six years after being formed on The X Factor.

The group members, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jaureguiannounced the news via Twitter on Monday. See their statement below:

Based on their statement above, their decision has a lot to do with them wanting to pursue their own “solo endeavors,” with the hope that once they grow and gain new experiences, they can possibly come back together.

Over the last few months, all of the girls have participated in other things outside the group. Normani recently released her single “Love Lies” with Khalid and was featured on Dancing with the Stars. Dinah Jane released “Boom Boom” with RedOne, Daddy Yankee and French Montana. While Lauren released “All Night” with Steve Aoki and Ally dropped “Perfect” with Topic.

This hiatus announcement also comes more than a year after Camila Cabello quit the group for her own solo career.

Nevertheless, the group also stated that despite this hiatus announcement, they will follow through with their upcoming shows and that they look forward to hitting the stage for their fans.

One thing’s for sure, Fifth Harmony will be missed by their loyal fans, the Harmonizers.

SOURCE: Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

