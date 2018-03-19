The Joe and Alex Show
WATCH TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS: Viral Cat “Keyboard Cat” Has Passed Away

Do you remember keyboard cat? Bento the cat, also known as ‘Keyboard Cat’, passed away earlier this month. Bento appeared in a few national commercials for Wonderful Pistachios and Starburst and also starred in a national ad campaign for the Shelter Pet Project. The laid-back orange tabby owned by Spokane artist Charlie Schmidt was the second cat to take on the official title of Keyboard Cat. The original viral video featuring Schmidt’s orange feline, Fatso, was recorded on VHS back in 1984.

