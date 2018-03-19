Do you want the opportunity to win tickets to see LOGIC with NF on July 1st at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center?

For your chance to win those exclusive seats, you must tune into The Joe & Alex Show at 8:30am and 5:30pm with Buster, to play Ticket Tag!

———————————————————————————————

You can also win these fun prizes by listening to Radio Now 100.9 this week!.

Hunter’s Got Gas At Noon

Need gas? At noon, Hunter will tell you what song to listen for and that’s your cue to call, for your last chance to win a BP Gas Card!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: