Uber’s Free Ride System Fails On St. Patrick’s Day, Indy Users Not Happy!

Lauren Beasley
Earlier in the week, we reported that for St. Patrick’s Day, Uber would be offering free rides across Indianapolis using the promo code “INDYSTPATS” which get users one ride for up to $15 between 11 a.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.

The idea was for this was to get you home safely and to deter drinking and driving, while celebrating.

However, according to Indy Star, people weren’t to happy with Uber’s services. In fact, multiple users of the Uber service reported they received nothing but errors when attempting to snag a free ride.

See some of the complaints from people on Twitter below:

No comments or statements have yet been by made by Uber.

Playlist