Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Are Logic and Jessica Andrea Headed For A Divorce?

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

It looks like rapper Logic and his wife Jessica Andrea, may be calling it quits.

According to TMZ, the two are on their way to a divorce after less than three years of marriage. No reason for this split has been given but TMZ noted that even though divorce papers haven’t been filed yet, reconciliation doesn’t seem likely.

If that’s not enough, hints of trouble between the couple first surfaced on Instagram when fans noticed Jessica unfollowed Logic even though he still follows her, per TMZ.

The two were seen last seen publicly together arm in arm at the 60th Grammy Awards in January.

The couple married back in October 2015 and Andrea provided vocals for Logic’s suicide prevention anthem, and would occasionally join him during his performances.

Neither Logic nor Andrea have addressed the spilt publicly.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 weeks ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 month ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 2 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 4 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 4 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 4 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 5 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 months ago
10.13.17
Playlist