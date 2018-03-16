Brad Pitt Apparently Has Gotten So Many Tats He Looks Like A “White Lil Wayne”

A gossip blog in the U.K. claims to have the scoop on how Brad Pitt has been coping with his divorce. Allegedly, according to a source, Brad and Angelina Jolie got matching ‘commitment’ tattoos shortly before they split, and it seems to have “given Brad a bit of a taste for needlework. Someone who was fitting him for a suit recently caught a glimpse of his bare torso in the mirror and saw that it is absolutely covered in new tattoos. ” An actual quote from this article says: “If you need a more precise description, apparently he looks like a “white Lil Wayne”.

