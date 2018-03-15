Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Snapchat Stock Plummets 5 Percent After Rihanna Blasted Them For Violent Ad

No, making light of the superstar being attacked by Chris Brown isn't good for business.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Karma is a b%^ch y’all.

Just ask Snapchat, who learned the hard way that boasting ads making light of domestic violence, isn’t good for business…especially when it concerns Rihanna.

According to Time, the company’s stocks plummeted 5 percent on Thursday after the superstar singer blasted them for posting a tone deaf ad asking whether users would rather “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.”

Yeah, they tried it. But don’t you worry, Rihanna finished it.

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there,” the singer wrote in an Instagram story posted Thursday morning.

“But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this whole mess! I’d love to call it ignorance but you know I ain’t that dumb! You spend money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV [domestic violence] victims and make a joke of it!!! … Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

Snapchat yanked the ad earlier this week and apologized for their lapse in judgment.

“The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines,” they said in a statement to the BBC. “We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened.”

However, her fans aren’t really buying any of that:

Welp!

BEAUTIES: Are you following Rihanna’s lead and deleting Snapchat from your phone?

RELATED NEWS:

Save Your Coin: Rihanna Might Have A New Lingerie Line In Development

Sis What? Evelyn Lozada Says If Her Life Was On The Line, She’d Call Chad Johnson

Columbus Short Sentenced To A Year In Jail For Hitting His New Wife

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

See The Photos From Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

8 photos Launch gallery

See The Photos From Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

Continue reading See The Photos From Rihanna’s Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

See The Photos From Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 weeks ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 month ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 2 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 4 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 4 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 4 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 5 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 months ago
10.13.17
Playlist