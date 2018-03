Kendall Jenner addressed those rumors that she’s gay. Kendall said she doesn’t understand why some people questioned her sexuality in the past but believes it’s because her sisters are like “here’s me and my boyfriend” while she likes her privacy. She also said, “I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before.”

