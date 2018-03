A reporter at Fox 13 in Utah who got tongue tied trying to say “Fitbit coach.” She accidentally mashed it up and it came out as this.

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: