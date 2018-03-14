Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

MTV Pulls The Plug on ‘TRL’…Again

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit MTV TRL - February 27, 2018

Source: MTV/TRL / Getty

The second time apparently wasn’t a charm for MTV’s reboot of their popular music video show TRL, as outlets are reporting that they have canceled the show for the second time. TMZ first broke the news, saying that employees were notified by email this week that the show will be ending again. TRL was relaunched with a new look, format, and hosts in October and was on hiatus since February. Of course, these plans have changed with this news.

The legacy of TRLwhich began in 1998, was a music video countdown show that brought together elements from talk shows and allowed the fans to vote on which videos would live on within their countdown. It was an original approach for the show’s initial 10-year run. However, the reboot proved disastrous from the outset.

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of MTV and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of MTV, TRL, and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube, MTV, TRL, and Uproxx

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 weeks ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 month ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 month ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 2 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 4 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 4 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 4 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 4 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 months ago
10.13.17
Playlist