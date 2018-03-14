Indy
Indy Is Participating In The National School Walkout Today! Here’s What You Need To Know

Lauren Beasley
According to the Indy Star, the administrators of some of the largest high schools in the state of Indiana have released plans for students in preparation for the National School Walkout today (March 14th)

Via Indy Star

At 10 a.m. teens nationwide are planning to walk outside for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 victims of the February mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., and to call for legislation that responds to gun violence.

The state’s largest district, Indianapolis Public Schools, said in a statement it will support students’ right to free speech.

Again, students across the country are staging protests around the country as part of a national movement to protest gun violence in schools.

For the Indy students, the Indy Star provided this list of what students should know before the walkouts:

1. They could still be disciplined

2. They might need parent permission.

3. The message behind the national walkout

4. The message behind their school’s walkout.

5. Students can do something else to bring awareness to the issues.

SOURCE: Indy Star | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

