Joy Behar Apologizes For Saying Christian’s Have A “Mental Illness”

Yesterday, Joy Behar, from “The View”, apologized for mocking Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian faith. For the past month, Joy has been slammed over comments she made that have been called “slander” and “anti-Christian bigotry.” It started after former White House staffer, Omarosa, said in an interview that Mike Pence talks to Jesus. Joy said “It’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you. It’s called mental illness.” After those comments, the Media Research Center launched a campaign to hold Behar accountable. They said over 43,000 calls were made to ABC and advertisers who support “The View”. Pence talked to Behar on the phone and urged her to apologize to “tens of millions of Americans who were equally offended” during the conversation – and she did.

