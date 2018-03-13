Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split After 2 Years Of Dating

It looks like there won’t be anymore “pillow talk” between singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid because the two have broken up after two years together.

Zayn released a brief statement on his Twitter account stating that he and Gigi “had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship” and that he still has “a huge amount of respect and a doration for Gigi as a woman and a friend.” See his tweet below:

Zayn posted a cryptic selfie on Instagram that hinted at the couple’s split. He captioned the photo, “When Life throws you lemons , catch em so they don’t hit you in the f–king face.” See the post below:

The two started dating back in the fall of 2015 following Hadid’s relationship with Joe Jonas and Malik’s broken-off engagement to Little Mix member Perrie Edwards.