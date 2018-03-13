Entertainment News
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split After 2 Years Of Dating

Lauren Beasley
Givenchy : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

It looks like there won’t be anymore “pillow talk” between singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid because the two have broken up after two years together.

Zayn released a brief statement on his Twitter account stating that he and Gigi “had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship” and that he still has “a huge amount of respect and a doration for Gigi as a woman and a friend.” See his tweet below:

Zayn posted a cryptic selfie on Instagram that hinted at the couple’s split. He captioned the photo, “When Life throws you lemons , catch em so they don’t hit you in the f–king face.” See the post below:

The two started dating back in the fall of 2015 following Hadid’s relationship with Joe Jonas and Malik’s broken-off engagement to Little Mix member Perrie Edwards.

Premiere Of 'King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword'

Playlist