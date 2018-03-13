Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Khloe & Family [Photos]

As they approach parenthood together, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrate another joyous occasion with family — Tristan’s birthday.

The 33-year-old reality star at eight months pregnant took to Instagram to honor her bae’s 27th birthday.

They celebrated the NBA player’s 27th birthday with a private dinner at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles. Check out the picks below:

Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Baby Momma, Khloe [Photos]

