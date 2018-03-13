Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Khloe & Family [Photos]

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Khloe & Family [Photos]

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

As they approach parenthood together, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrate another joyous occasion with family — Tristan’s birthday.

ALSO: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Baby Girl At Pink Baby Shower (PHOTOS)

The 33-year-old reality star at eight months pregnant took to Instagram to honor her bae’s 27th birthday.

 

They celebrated the NBA player’s 27th birthday with a private dinner at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles. Check out the picks below:

ALSO: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Baby Girl At Pink Baby Shower (PHOTOS)

Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex

Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Baby Momma, Khloe [Photos]

16 photos Launch gallery

Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Baby Momma, Khloe [Photos]

Continue reading Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Baby Momma, Khloe [Photos]

Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Baby Momma, Khloe [Photos]

Also check the Baby Shower pics in pink. Click here

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 week ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 weeks ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 month ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 2 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 4 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 4 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 4 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 4 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 months ago
10.13.17
Playlist