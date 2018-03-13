The Joe and Alex Show
Is Cameron Diaz Retiring From Acting? Selma Blair Has The Answer

Selma Blair says Cameron Diaz isn’t retiring from acting. In a recent interview Blair said:  “I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like ‘I’m done.’” But after the interview Blair tweeted:   “Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson.”

Playlist