Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Baby Girl At Pink Baby Shower (PHOTOS)

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

Another baby girl is about to join the Kardashian klan, and Khloe Kardashian’s family and friends joined her over the weekend to celebrate the coming arrival of her daughter. With a bright pink baby shower full of balloons, flowers and fun and of course her future baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Check the photos below:

💗

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

💕 Magical moments with the most magical women! I’ll forever be in love with YOU! 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Happy Valentine day my love ❤️😍 Btw I love the curly hair look 😈

A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on

💗 Kyoto Khlo 💗 8 Month Bump 💗

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 week ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 weeks ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 month ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 2 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 4 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 4 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 4 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 4 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 months ago
10.13.17
Playlist