Instagram May Finally Bring Back The Chronological Feed, Ends GIPHY Partnership

radionowindy Staff
Instagram App

Source: Thomas Trutschel / Getty

For two years now, Instagram users have asked the company for one thing: the return of the chronological feed. The current algorithm-informed feed was crafted in 2016 and has been a pain in the neck for influences, regular users and more. That could soon change though.

An Instagram employee named @jackharding posted to his Insta Story noting that his feed had indeed returned to chronological order. Other people were noticing the same thing. Instagram has yet to comment on whether or not this truly has happened but in other news, they along with Snapchat have recently disabled their partnership with GIPHY after a racist GIF was found.

