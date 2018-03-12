Snack Time with Liv
Snack Time w/ Liv: Is John Mayer Still Considered Hot?

Lauren Beasley
It’s #ManCrushMonday and Liv is ready to discuss and measure your favorite male celebrities. This week she is highlighting  singer and songwriter, John Mayer.

Where does he measure on her “Snack Time” meter? Will he end up with official “Snack Time” stamp of approval?

Watch the video above to find out!

25 Male Celebrities That Look Even Sexier With Beards! [PHOTOS]

