Win Tickets To See Pink! It’s Your Last Chance!

Paramore Tickets at 7am

At 7am, The Joe and Alex Show have a chance for you to win tickets to see Paramore on July 1st at The Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River.

Hunter’s Got Gas At Noon

Need gas? At noon, Hunter will tell you what song to listen for and that’s your cue to call, for your chance to win a BP Gas Card!

Pentatonix Tickets (Text To Win) at 4pm

At 4pm, text to win tickets to see Pentatonix on September 8th at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Datsik Tickets at 8pm

At 7pm, Eliott King has a chance for you to win tickets to see Datsik, next Tuesday at the Egyptian Room