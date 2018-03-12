Win Tickets To See Pink! It’s Your Last Chance!

Prizes To Win
Do you want the opportunity to win tickets to see Pink live in concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday, March 17th?

For your chance to win those tickets, you must tune into The Joe & Alex Show at 8:30am and 5:30pm with Buster, to play PINK Ticket Tag!

Plus, if your lucky, you might be upgraded to the RadioNow PARTY Suite!

You can also win these fun prizes by listening to Radio Now 100.9 this week!

Paramore Tickets at 7am

At 7am, The Joe and Alex Show have a chance for you to win tickets to see Paramore on July 1st at The Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River.

Hunter’s Got Gas At Noon
Need gas? At noon, Hunter will tell you what song to listen for and that’s your cue to call, for your chance to win a BP Gas Card!

Pentatonix Tickets (Text To Win) at 4pm

At 4pm, text to win tickets to see Pentatonix on September 8th at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

 Datsik Tickets at 8pm

At 7pm, Eliott King has a chance for you to win tickets to see Datsik, next Tuesday at the Egyptian Room 

