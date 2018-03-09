Chris Brown And Vanessa Carlton Fighting On Instagram

Chris Brown posted a clip of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” music video on his Instagram today to celebrate International Women’s Day. However, Vanessa wasn’t pleased. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote “Being that today is International Women’s Day I feel compelled to draw a line. I support survivors not perpetrators of domestic violence. I do not want to be associated with an artist that has assaulted women on a day like today.” Chris fired back on his Instagram, accusing Vanessa of thinking it was her “duty as a WOMAN” to “spread this kind of hatred today.” He has also deleted his post.

