Joe’s Drink of the Week: The Spring Forward

Lauren Beasley
Daylights Savings time is upon us and Joe of The Joe & Alex Show has the perfect drink for you.

On this week’s episode of Joe’s Drink of the Week, he once again sat down with Eric from the Red Room, where he made cocktail called “The Spring Forward” which helps you to get a spring in your step as you adjust to losing an hour after Daylight Savings.

Watch the full video above and learn how to make your very own Spring Forward cocktail and peep the ingredients below!

Source: Station Provided/Radio One / Radio One Indy

