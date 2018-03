A dad in Virginia disciplined his son for being a bully on the school bus by making him run a mile to school for a full week. He posted a video from one of the days where the boy’s running in the rain as he follows in his truck. Is this dad being a bully?

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: