Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mariah Carey-Ology: We React To Mimi’s Most Epic (And Shady) Quotes This Week

The pop diva has spoken.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Mariah Carey Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Mariah Carey graced the public spotlight again with a revealing interview for V magazine on Wedesday.

The singer is currently working with Roc Nation to conjure up new music, and Mimi briefly reflected on her process up to that point.

Since this is a Mariah Carey interview, it’s wonderfully filled with touches of shade, call-outs and clarification on who Mariah Carey is…just in case folks didn’t know.

Ms. Carey reflected on everything from the Grammys, to Jay-Z, to gospel singer Kierra Sheard. Swipe through for our reaction to some of the most hilarious and inspiring moments!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 6 days ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 weeks ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 month ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 1 month ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 3 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 4 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 4 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 4 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 4 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 months ago
10.13.17
Playlist