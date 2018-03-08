Peyton Manning Is In A Bidding War With ESPN And Fox Sports

Retired quarterback Peyton Manning is involved in a bidding war between ESPN and Fox Sports. Both networks are said to be offering the former MVP, $10 million a year to serve as a game analyst. Fox would look to pair Manning with play-by-play host Joe Buck, while current game analyst Troy Aikman would move to Fox’s pregame show. The money offered to Manning would be the highest ever for an analyst. This past year, ESPN paid Jon Gruden $6.5 million a year.

