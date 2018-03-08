The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Peyton Manning Is In A Bidding War With ESPN And Fox Sports

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Retired quarterback Peyton Manning is involved in a bidding war between ESPN and Fox Sports. Both networks are said to be offering the former MVP, $10 million a year to serve as a game analyst. Fox would look to pair Manning with play-by-play host Joe Buck, while current game analyst Troy Aikman would move to Fox’s pregame show. The money offered to Manning would be the highest ever for an analyst. This past year, ESPN paid Jon Gruden $6.5 million a year.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 5 days ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 weeks ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 month ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 1 month ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 3 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 4 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 4 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 4 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 4 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 months ago
10.13.17
Playlist