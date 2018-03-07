Entertainment News
Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian Are Having A Girl…But Where Is His Son?

As Tristan and Khloe celebrate their bun in the oven, Black Twitter had something to say about Thompson's 1-year-old son we never hear about.

NBA star Tristan Thompson and his reality TV girlfriend Khloe Kardashian are gushing over the pending arrival of their baby girl.

On a recent episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ a somewhat disappointed Khloe found out the sex of the baby via sister Kylie.

“Everyone told me, ‘You’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know’,” said Khloe. “And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock. I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl, it’s just like, ‘OK, that wasn’t what I thought was going on.’”

Khloe also suggested Tristan wanted a boy as well.

Keep in mind, Tristan already has a boy with his former girlfriend, Jordy Craig. This blatant omission of his son Prince from the Kardashian chaos had Black Twitter calling foul play.

Craig, Kardashian, and Thompson’s camp are all mum on this, while the streets keep talking.

SOURCE: BOSSIP

