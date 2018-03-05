The Garbage
Was Pamela Anderson Propositioned To Have Sex With Vladimir Putin?

yoalexrapz
Pamela Anderson opened up on her wild life, from Playboy Mansion orgies to propositions from Vladimir Putin and Sylvester Stallone. The actress admitted to seeing several crazy things at the Playboy Mansion that involved Hugh Hefner, naked women, baby oil and big TV screens.  She did add that Hef was always a complete gentleman and he loved women and he empowered women. Anderson was asked is she was ever romantically involved with Russian President Vladimir Putin and she giggled and replied, “Obviously we have been in the same place together sometimes … I had a great relationship with Russia, yes.”

