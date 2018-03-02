Only J.R. Smith Would Get Suspended For… Throwing Soup At An Assistant Coach

Is Earl back to his old ways?

J.R. Smith has been on his best behavior lately. Once he left the allure of New York City, the land of nightclubs, he grew as a player. The temptation of vices was gone because Smith was dropped off in Cleveland. He has said himself that other than playing video games there isn’t much to do there, which has thankfully kept him out of headlines for the wrong reasons and even earned him an NBA championship ring.

Until now.

One of the NBA‘s favorite (former?) bad boy may be back to his hilarious, old ways. Late yesterday we learned that J.R. was suspended for one game for “conduct detrimental to the team,” with Rodney Hood playing in his place. The Cavs would go on to lose the game, but Hood recorded a decent stat line of 11 rebounds, five rebounds, and five assists.

“He was great this morning. Something happened after shoot-around, so that’s all the details I’m going to give to you,” Coach Tyronn Lue said before the game.

And now, we’ve finally found out what Smith did, and it involves him throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones. The assistant coach played for the Cavs in the mid-aughts before joining the coaching staff in 2014 and working his way up from Cleveland’s G-league affiliate.

After serving his one-game suspension, Smith returned to the team Friday and Coach Lue said he’ll resume his role as starting shooting guard back at The Q when the Cavs host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Smith refused to talk to media Friday so all eyes will be on him come Saturday when microphones will undoubtedly be shoved in his face.

And no, we don’t know why Smith threw the soup or even more importantly, what kind of soup it was.

