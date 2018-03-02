Jay-Z And Beyonce May Be Announcing Joint Album And World Tour

There has been speculation that Jay-Z and Beyoncé might be going on a world tour and releasing a joint-album. An Italian newspaper wrote that they are soon announcing the release of their joint album, possibly as early as next week. In late January, there were more rumors that an announcement may come as early as the NBA All-Star Weekend in February. Seeing as All-Star Weekend has passed and still no word on a collaboration, it probably wasn’t true. But now, there is speculation that April may be the next chance. Their 10 year anniversary is coming up on April 4th. They could be celebrating with a joint-album and a world tour.

