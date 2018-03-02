The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Jay-Z And Beyonce May Be Announcing Joint Album And World Tour

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

There has been speculation that Jay-Z and Beyoncé might be going on a world tour and releasing a joint-album. An Italian newspaper wrote that they are soon announcing the release of their joint album, possibly as early as next week. In late January, there were more rumors that an announcement may come as early as the NBA All-Star Weekend in February. Seeing as All-Star Weekend has passed and still no word on a collaboration, it probably wasn’t true. But now, there is speculation that April may be the next chance. Their 10 year anniversary is coming up on April 4th. They could be celebrating with a joint-album and a world tour.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 weeks ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 month ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 1 month ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 3 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 3 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 4 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 4 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 4 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 5 months ago
10.12.17
Playlist