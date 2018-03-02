Police Respond To Call At Tori Spellings Home: “Possible Mental Illness”

Police responded to a disturbance call from Tori Spelling’s house in Los Angeles yesterday. The actress was described as a “female” with “possible mental illness”. The 911 caller was her husband, Dean McDermott. He said Tori was having a breakdown. She didn’t have a weapon, but was behaving “aggressively”. Sources said Spelling had called 911 herself on Wednesday evening to report a break-in, but that it was just her husband, Dean McDermott, coming home. Cops took a domestic disturbance statement, but Tori wasn’t hauled in for an evaluation. Apparently, she didn’t meet the criteria for that. On Wednesday, Tori Spelling talked mommyhood struggles with ‘Bachelor’ alum Corinne Olympios. Corrine says she hung out with Tori after her “Secrets in the Sauce” cooking segment on Wednesday. Corinne says she was in the makeup room with Tori, who was quiet at first and exhibited signs of a distressed mom. Corinne says Tori seemed particularly overwhelmed that she got pregnant immediately after giving birth to kid number 4 last year. Corinne also said Tori cracked a joke about not wanting to head straight home after the segment.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: